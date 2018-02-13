Kyle Ross and Max Carter got engaged in December. Max proposed to Kyle over the holidays, after over five years of dating and shortly after moving out to a new home in Las Vegas. The young couple announced the news of their engagement in much the same way as most young people these days: a picture of the ring on social media and a “He said yes!” tweet. They got a whole bunch of likes on these posts, as most engagement announcements do. If you were just scrolling past it on your timeline, you’d likely mistake it for a typical Christmas proposal. It was an ordinary engagement, just like any other.