The world doesn’t always know what to do with a duo like Saeed Jones and Isaac Fitzgerald.
On paper, they are much more different than alike. Saeed, 31, is a poet, essayist, and memoirist. He’s a Black single gay man who lives in Harlem, loves a kimono, and built most of BuzzFeed’s award-winning culture writing department from the ground up. Isaac, 34, is a former co-owner of The Rumpus, where he edited early work by authors we now consider household names like Roxane Gay and Cheryl Strayed. He also co-authored two books with in-demand illustrator Wendy MacNaughton and is currently writing a to-be-titled young adult novel. He’s a white dude who lives in Brooklyn with his fiancé, writer Alice Sola Kim.
If you met Saeed and Isaac separately, you might not even be able to picture them ending up in the same room. But if you meet them together, even if you’re barely paying attention, you’ll most likely find it hard to think of them ever being apart. And that’s a big part of what BuzzFeed and Twitter are counting on when you tune in to their new live show, AM2DM.
For a friendship that blossomed just five years ago, no one can say they haven’t made the most of it. When they met, they lived on opposite sides of the country, but as their closeness grew, quickly found themselves dissatisfied with living so far apart. Saeed was already working for BuzzFeed, so he transferred to their San Francisco offices for half a year, then returned to New York. Soon after, Isaac followed to fill the new NYC-based position of books editor at BuzzFeed. And the rest, they say, is history.
If that sounds a bit like the plot of a romantic comedy, understand that that’s because it is a romantic comedy. The story of their friendship in its courting phase is as delightful and complicated as any Nora Ephron film, just with more queer people, people of color, and social media.