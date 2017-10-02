Last Friday was the one-year anniversary of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2’s fifth episode — one of the great reality TV episodes, “Revenge of the Queens.” Eliminated contestants got the chance to fight for their way back into the competition, complete with all-new drama caused by Alyssa Edwards overhearing shit her rival Phi Phi O’Hara was talking about her behind her back. The result was as juicy as you could expect, with Alyssa and season two queen Tatianna facing off in the final lip sync to see who would get to take Phi Phi out.

That lip sync for your life was jaw-dropping, and is called in many circles the best Drag Race lip sync ever. But is it really? That’s what we set out to find out.

Using a formula based on five criteria — each lip syncer’s individual performance, plus the storyline motivations surrounding the lip sync, the choice of song, and an undefinable X factor that upped the ante for bonus points— we ranked all 108 lip syncs from the show’s history. Non-competitive lip syncs like the ones in the season seven and eight finales, as well as the three- and four-queen lip syncs from the final episodes of season four onward, weren’t counted. Lip syncs for your legacy from All Stars 2 were considered and ranked.

Our goal was not just to find the technically best lip syncs, but the ones that left us gagging — be it because of a heated rivalry hitting its fever point, or a surprise double elimination, or RuPaul herself having to intervene. The result is a list that’s representative of all the ways Drag Race leaves us shook, from great performance to can’t-believe-it drama.

Below, check out our full ranking, plus write-ups of the top 20 and bottom 10, plus a couple of other favorites along the way.

Top 20

  • 1. “Cold Hearted,” Coco Montrese defeats Alyssa Edwards: season 5, episode 9

    Coco’s performance: 10
    Alyssa’s performance: 10
    Song choice: 10
    Storyline: 10
    X Factor: 10

    The only lip sync on this list to get a perfect score, “Cold Hearted” is what all other lip syncs should aspire to be. It featured two of the all-time best performers to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race at their peak. It was informed by story, with a years-long rivalry finally reaching its apex. It was set to the perfect song, Paula Abdul’s dance track narrating these competitors’ feud. From Coco’s spinning sleeves to Alyssa’s jump-into-splits, every moment is gasp-worthy. There simply isn’t anything else like it.

  • 2. “Shut Up and Drive,” Alyssa Edwards ties Tatianna: All Stars season 2, episode 5

    Alyssa’s performance: 10
    Tatianna’s performance: 10
    Song choice: 6
    Storyline: 9
    X Factor: 10

    “Shut Up and Drive” is a perfect storm of drag. You’ve got two fan-favorites fighting for their right to re-enter the ultra-competitive All Stars race. They’re dressed in remarkably similar outfits — Alyssa in black, Tatianna in white. They leave nothing on the runway, emptying their proverbial bags of every trick and jump they have. And then, in a coup de grace only RuPaul the god herself could design, both win the lip sync, allowing them to simultaneously eliminate season villain Phi Phi O’Hara. The name of this episode is “Revenge of the Queens,” and appropriately enough, watching this lip sync will forever be oh so sweet.

  • 3. “This Will Be,” Dida Ritz defeats The Princess: season 4, episode 3

    Dida’s performance: 10
    The Princess’ performance: 6
    Song choice: 10
    Storyline: 8
    X Factor: 10

    During the first three episodes of season four, Dida Ritz was a floater. She performed consistently OK, never rising to the level of great nor crashing and burning. So, impatient with her safe output, Ru threw her into the bottom two for the third challenge against The Princess, a solid queen who just saved herself in the lip sync a week before. But the princess was not ready for the hurricane of energy that slammed into her on that runway. Dida took “This Will Be” and turned it up to 12, hitting every beat of the song, moving forcefully all over the stage, and nailing the bridge so precisely, even the late Natalie Cole had to shout with joy. Fellow competitor Latrice Royale called it “high drag,” and five years later, we still haven’t come down.

  • 4. “It’s Raining Men (The Sequel),” Phi Phi O’Hara ties Sharon Needles: season 4, episode 8

    Phi Phi’s performance: 7
    Sharon’s performance: 8
    Song choice: 9
    Storyline: 10
    X Factor: 10

    Before Alyssa and Coco ever stepped on the stage across from each other to do drag battle, Phi Phi O’Hara and Sharon Needles were the first fierce rivals to wage lip sync war. Set to Martha Wash and RuPaul’s sequel to “It’s Raining Men,” the season four finalists tore into each other in their respective styles, all while clad in angel and devil costumes. Phi Phi’s high energy was manic, but perfect for the song. Sharon took a more deliberate, slower approach that gave her ample opportunity to camp it up. It would be a shame to see either go — and luckily, neither had to. For this was the lip sync that saw Willam disqualified at the end of it, adding a gag-worthy X factor. Drama, deep-seated rivalry, and one killer song: Who could ask for more?

  • 5. “So Emotional,” Sasha Velour defeats Shea Couleé: season 9, episode 14

    Sasha’s performance: 10
    Shea’s performance: 5
    Song choice: 8
    Storyline: 10
    X Factor: 10

    The rose petals seen ‘round the world. In Drag Race’s first lip sync tournament finale, Sasha Velour needed something big to counter her best friend Shea Couleé’s impressive win record throughout the season. When she came out for her number in a cocktail dress and long, red wig, you’d be forgiven for thinking Sasha was throwing it away. But when her first glove came off, revealing a burst of petals, we could tell something special was happening. The final cascade of roses from her wig is as iconic an image as we’ve ever seen on Drag Race. Shea may have outplayed Sasha all season, but in the most crucial moment, Sasha knew how to leave us gagging for more.

  • 6. “Whip My Hair,” Alyssa Edwards ties Roxxxy Andrews: season 5, episode 7

    Alyssa’s performance: 9
    Roxxxy’s performance: 8
    Song choice: 4
    Storyline: 8
    X Factor: 10

    We could quibble and say the repetitive lyrics of “Whip My Hair’ are an odd choice for a lip sync, or point out that, as the song went on, Roxxxy Andrews’ energy couldn’t match Alyssa’s. But we’d rather just scream “wig reveal!” and leave it at that. Because frankly, that wig reveal is all this lip sync needed to earn its spot in the top 10.

  • 7. “Stronger,” Bebe Zahara Benet defeats Ongina: season 1, episode 5

    Bebe’s performance: 7
    Ongina’s performance: 6
    Song choice: 7
    Storyline: 9
    X Factor: 10

    An oldie-but-goodie, “Stronger” was the first time Drag Race was faced with a Sophie’s Choice. Bebe Zahara Benet and Ongina were, arguably, the season’s frontrunners (certainly up there with Nina Flowers), and to see either go home would be heartbreaking. But considering her two previous challenge wins to Bebe’s one, it seemed likely Ongina would win out. Color us shocked, then, when Ru — after leaving the stage to deliberate, a rare move for the normally composed goddess of drag — chose to eliminate Ongina. At the time, our jaws were on the floor; with time, we can see that in this instance, Bebe really did outshine her rival. In the process, the two gave us Drag Race’s first iconic lip sync for your life.

  • 8. “Dancing on My Own,” Jujubee ties Raven: All Stars season 1, episode 5

    Jujubee’s performance: 6
    Raven’s performance: 6
    Song choice: 7
    Storyline: 10
    X Factor: 10

    There are exactly two reasons to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season one. First, you watch for the giant fight in Untucked between Mimi Imfurst and the other girls. Second, you skip ahead to episode five and watch Raven and Jujubee’s emotional meltdown of a lip sync. Paralyzed at the idea of having to send her best friend home, both girls froze, wept and embraced. It was one of the most emotional lip syncs ever, complete with Juju hyperventilating after. Thank goodness Ru decided to save them both — we don’t want to think about who would’ve had to go home.

  • 9. “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” Latrice Royale defeats Kenya Michaels: season 4, episode 10

    Latrice’s performance: 10
    Kenya’s performance: 2
    Song choice: 8
    Storyline: 7
    X Factor: 10

    The guest judges are usually good for a solid reaction or two during a lip sync. During “Natural Woman,” guests Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jesse Tyler Ferguson do far more than that — they build the narrative. Hewitt looks with pity at Kenya Michaels as she throws herself around the stage, totally missing the point of Aretha Franklin’s song. Ferguson, on the other hand, can’t stop glowing watching Latrice as she sings a gorgeous anthem of love to her unborn child. (It was a pregnancy-themed makeover challenge; don’t think about it too hard.) Latrice didn’t have to move from her damn spot to wipe the floor with Kenya. A drag TKO.

  • 10. “I Think We’re Alone Now,” Ginger Minj and Sasha Belle defeat Jaidynn Diore Fierce and Tempest DuJour: season 7, episode 8

    Ginger and Sasha’s performance: 9
    Jaidynn and Tempest’s performance: 4
    Song choice: 8
    Storyline: 5
    X Factor: 10

    Ginger Minj takes out scissors halfway through her performance to this Tiffany song, and gives her and conjoined partner a mastectomy on the runway. Where the hell else on American TV are you going to find that?

  • 11. “Carry On,” Sahara Davenport defeats Morgan McMichaels: season 2, episode 5

    Sahara’s performance: 8
    Morgan’s performance: 5
    Song choice: 8
    Storyline: 4
    X Factor: 10

    The X factor here comes from Ru consistently naming this as one of his favorite lip syncs — a tribute to her late mother that both queens perform beautifully. Watching it now, however, there’s a haunting element to it. Sahara Davenport passed away after her season, and remains the only Drag Race queen to have done so. Ru’s monologue about persevering through death takes on extra heft and meaning — and Sahara’s performance resonates even more powerfully.

  • 12. “Stupid Girls,” Joslyn Fox defeats Laganja Estranja: season 6, episode 8

    Joslyn’s performance: 7
    Laganja’s performance: 5
    Song choice: 5
    Storyline: 7
    X Factor: 10

    What do you do if you’re in a lip sync against one of the most impressive dancers in Drag Race herstory, knowing for turning out tricks at every possibility? If you’re Joslyn Fox, who’s as clever as her last name would imply, you do the splits at exactly the moment you think your opponent, Laganja Estranja, will. The result: drag magic.

  • 13. “I Think About You,” Alexis Mateo defeats Yara Sofia: season 3, episode 13

    Alexis’s performance: 5
    Yara’s performance: 2
    Song choice: 6
    Storyline: 10
    X Factor: 10

    Neither Alexis Mateo nor Yara Sofia performs this Patti LaBelle song particularly well, but that’s not the point of “I Think About You.” Two best friends who have been each other’s lifeline throughout the competition are, at the very last moment, made to lip sync against each other. Yara can’t handle the pressure and has a full-scale meltdown on the runway, and is unable to finish her performance. It was shocking, and though we’ve seen plenty of failures on the Drag Race main stage since, none is as heartbreaking as this.

  • 14. “Vibeology,” Adore Delano defeats Trinity K. Bonet: season 6, episode 9

    Adore’s performance: 9
    Trinity’s performance: 9
    Song choice: 6
    Storyline: 8
    X Factor: 0

    Give it to Adore Delano: She may have been rough around the edges during her season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but when her back was against the wall, she brought it. She faced down one of the best lip-syncers ever to grace the Drag Race stage in Trinity K. Bonet and matched her beat for beat. Their performance of this Paula Abdul song was sexy, confident, and cool. It’s a shame that both were underdogs peaking at the same time — had they not had to lip sync against each other, both could have gone all the way.

  • 15. “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” Chi Chi DeVayne defeats Thorgy Thor: season 8, episode 7

    Chi Chi’s performance: 10
    Thorgy’s performance: 4
    Song choice: 10
    Storyline: 8
    X Factor: 0

    Sometimes, a great lip sync is two titans going at each other with all they have. Other times, it’s one competitor handed a song that’s undeniably perfect for them, while the other flails around, just trying to grab some shine. When Thorgy Thor did a cartwheel at the end, it was clear that Chi Chi DeVayne had not just beaten her on “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” — the would-be Dreamgirl crushed her.

  • 16. “MacArthur Park,” Manila Luzon defeats Delta Work: season 3, episode 8

    Manila’s performance: 10
    Delta’s performance: 4
    Song choice: 9
    Storyline: 8
    X Factor: 0

    Um, see the “And I Am Telling You” entry, but replace “Thorgy Thor” with “Delta Work” and “Chi Chi DeVayne” with “Manila Luzon.” A lot of Manila’s performance on Drag Race hasn’t aged well, up to and including her pan-Asian caricature for the QNN challenge. But clad in her Big Bird feather-coated dress and equipped with Donna Summer’s campiest anthem, Manila chewed the scenery for her life, and gave us a once-in-a-blue-moon kind of performance.

  • 17. “Greedy,” Nina Bo’Nina Brown defeats Valentina: season 9, episode 9

    Nina’s performance: 6
    Valentina’s performance: 1
    Song choice: 6
    Storyline: 8
    X Factor: 10

    Surprised? Yes, Valentina flopped like mad during “Greedy,” complete with forgetting her words and trying to get through without taking off her mask. But it was that very stunt that catapulted this performance into the top 20: No matter what the quality of her performance, fans couldn’t stop talking about both her failure and Ru’s decision to stop-and-start the lip sync — a never-before-seen twist. Combine that hot X factor with a solid Nina Bo’Nina Brown performance, ample amount of story heat and a solid Ariana Grande song, and you’ve got a recipe for controversial success.

  • 18. “I’m Every Woman,” Trinity K. Bonet defeats April Carrión: season 6, episode 4

    Trinity’s performance: 9
    April’s performance: 6
    Song choice: 9
    Storyline: 6
    X Factor: 0

    Trinity was remarkably consistent through her three lip syncs on RuPaul’s Drag Race season six. She interpreted each song perfectly, always melding her style to the tune. (Contrast her with someone like Latrice, who kills soul songs but fell short when she was presented with a country track.) But there’s something special about her first performance, when she practically exploded with energy after underwhelming fans (and Ru) for weeks. April Carrión, bless her, didn’t stand a chance; “I’m Every Woman” was Trinity’s coming-out moment, and she slayed it.

  • 19. “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real),” Bob the Drag Queen defeats Derrick Barry: season 8, episode 8

    Bob’s performance: 9
    Derrick’s performance: 5
    Song choice: 8
    Storyline: 9
    X Factor: 0

    Deeply underrated lip sync. Bob catches every bead of this Sylvester song, moving precisely without ever sacrificing the fun of his performance. Special kudos go to how Bob rips off part of his dress made of book covers and uses it to fan himself; that ingenuity is rare even on such a creative show as Drag Race. This was his chance to vanquish rival Derrick Barry, but he instead chose to interact with Derrick during the song (thus boosting them both), proving what a worthy queen of the people Bob truly is.

  • 20. “Black Velvet,” Jujubee defeats Sahara Davenport: season 2, episode 6

    Jujubee’s performance: 10
    Sahara’s performance: 4
    Song choice: 7
    Storyline: 8
    X Factor: 0

    Sahara didn’t quite know what she was getting into facing off against Jujubee. She’d successfully danced her way out of the bottom two twice before, and was likely sure she could do it again. What she didn’t know was that Juju is one of the most masterful pure interpreters of song Drag Race has ever seen. Without a single jump or flourish, Jujubee dug into every crevasse of Alannah Myles’ voice, turning “Black Velvet” into a devastating drunken plea. By pure stats, Jujubee is Drag Race’s most successful lip syncer ever, never getting eliminated after a lip sync for your life despite having to do it five times in two seasons. In this moment, she likely had no idea this talent would become her saving grace on the show. But in retrospect, it’s easy to see how she became Drag Race royalty.

  • The Next Best Things

    21. “Greatest Love of All,” Shannel defeats Akashia (season 1, episode 3)

    22. "I've Got to Use My Imagination,” Latrice Royale defeats Dida Ritz (season 4, episode 9)

    23. "Malambo No. 1,” Jinkx Monsoon defeats Detox (season 5, episode 11)

    24. "Call Me,” Chi Chi DeVayne defeats Naysha Lopez (season 8, episode 4)

    25. "I'm So Excited,” Coco Montrese defeats Jade Jolie (season 5, episode 6)

    26. "Finally,” Nina Bo’Nina Brown defeats Aja (season 9, episode 7)

    27. "It's Not Right but It's Okay,” Sasha Velour defeats Peppermint (season 9, episode 14)

    28. "Don't Leave Me This Way,” India Ferrah defeats Mimi Imfurst (season 3, episode 4)

    29. "Point of No Return,” BenDeLaCreme ties Darienne Lake (season 6, episode 7)

  • 30. “Roar,” Kennedy Davenport defeats Katya: season 7, episode 11

    Kennedy’s performance: 9
    Katya’s performance: 7
    Song choice: 4
    Storyline: 5
    X Factor: 0

    Don’t start with any “Kennedy wasn’t allowed to do the splits off the stage” nonsense. This is drag, and drag is all about fucking with the rules. Kennedy Davenport did a flying split off the stage, shook the judges to their cores, and turned a decent Katy Perry anthem into a rebel yell. Katya may be the fans’ ultimate favorite, but even she’d admit Kennedy wiped the floor with her this time.

    31. "Tell It to My Heart,” Alyssa Edwards defeats Detox (All Stars season 2, episode 3)

    32. "Two of Hearts,” Morgan McMichaels defeats Sonique (season 2, episode 4)

    33. "Cover Girl,” Bebe Zahara Benet defeats Nina Flowers (season 1, episode 8)

    34. "Macho Man,” Peppermint defeats Alexis Michelle (season 9, episode 11)

    35. "There's No Business Like Show Business,” Latrice Royale defeats Tammie Brown (All Stars season 1, episode 2)

    36. "Break Free,” Jaidynn Diore Fierce defeats Kandy Ho (season 7, episode 6)

    37. "Champion,” Raja defeats Manila Luzon (season 3, episode 15)

    38. "Got to Be Real,” Alaska defeats Phi Phi O’Hara (All Stars season 2, episode 4)

  • Middle of the Pack

    39. "Stronger,” Peppermint defeats Trinity Taylor (season 9, episode 14)

    40. "Think,” Adore Delano defeats Joslyn Fox (season 6, episode 10)

    41. "Holding Out for a Hero,” Aja defeats Kimora Blac (season 9, episode 3)

  • 42. “Oops!...I Did It Again,” Honey Mahogany and Vivienne Pinay double eliminated: season 5, episode 4

    Honey’s performance: 1
    Vivienne’s performance: 1
    Song choice: 7
    Storyline: 4
    X Factor: 10

    Objectively, of course “Oops!” isn’t a good lip sync. It’s one of the worst. But my god, watching Ru break all Drag Race’s rules by eliminating both queens in the bottom two because they botched an iconic song so badly? There’s not a ranking high enough to reward that moment. It was clear-eyed integrity from a show that sometimes makes fan-disliked decisions; Honey Mahogany and Vivienne Pinay really shat the bed, and they deserved that double elimination.

    43. "Mickey," Carmen Carrera ties Yara Sofia (season 3, episode 9)

    44. "Jealous of My Boogie,” Tyra Sanchez defeats Raven (season 2, episode 11)

    45. "I Wanna Go,” Trinity Taylor defeats Charlie Hides (season 9, episode 4)

    46. "Meeting in the Ladies Room,” Stacy Layne Matthews defeats India Ferrah (season 3, episode 5)

    47. "Vogue,” Milan defeats Kenya Michaels (season 4, episode 5)

    48. "Whatta Man,” Trinity K. Bonet defeats Milk (season 6, episode 6)

    49. "Straight Up,” Raja defeats Carmen Carrera (season 3, episode 12)

    50. "Music,” Peppermint defeats Cynthia Lee Fontaine (season 9, episode 6)

    51. "Shake It Off,” Roxxxy Andrews defeats Tatianna (All Stars season 2, episode 1)

    52. "(It Takes) Two to Make It Right,” Detox defeats Coco Montrese (season 5, episode 10)

    53. "Ain't Nothing Going on But the Rent,” Alyssa Edwards defeats Ivy Winters (season 5, episode 8)

    54. "He's the Greatest Dancer,” Tatianna defeats Jessica Wild (season 2, episode 7)

    55. "I Was Gonna Cancel,” Kennedy Davenport defeats Jasmine Masters (season 7, episode 3)

    56. "Cherry Bomb,” Alaska defeats Katya (All Stars season 2, episode 6)

    57. "Believe," Shangela defeats Carmen Carrera (season 3, episode 10)

    58. "Toxic,” Jiggly Caliente defeats Alisa Summers (season 4, episode 1)

    59. "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It),” Raven defeats Nicole Paige Brooks (season 2, episode 2)

  • 60. "Something He Can Feel,” Jujubee defeats Tatianna: season 2, episode 9

    Jujubee’s performance: 7
    Tatianna’s performance: 3
    Song choice: 5
    Storyline: 6
    X Factor: 0

    Tatianna’s bad in “Something He Can Feel,” and she knows it. So there’s something quite admirable in how she takes herself out of her performance, watches Jujubee kill it, and can’t help but smile, laugh, and applaud her friend. It’s a decent-at-best lip sync, but that cute little moment makes it worth watching.

    61. "I Will Survive,” Dax Exclamationpoint and Laila McQueen double eliminated (season 8, episode 2)

    62. "Baby I'm Burnin',” Alexis Michelle defeats Farrah Moan (season 9, episode 8)

    63. "Cool for the Summer,” Shea Couleé defeats Nina Bo’Nina Brown (season 9, episode 10)

    64. "Take Me Home,” Detox defeats Lineysha Sparx (season 5, episode 5)

    65. "Show Me Love,” Ginger Minj defeats Trixie Mattel (season 7, episode 10)

    66. "Turn the Beat Around,” Darienne Lake defeats Magnolia Crawford (season 6, episode 2)

    67. "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You),” Darienne Lake defeats BenDeLaCreme (season 6, episode 11)

    68. "Twist of Fate,” Katya defeats Sasha Belle (season 7, episode 2)

    69. "Don't Cha,” Raven defeats Alexis Mateo and Yara Sofia (All Stars season 1, episode 4)

    70. "Only Girl (In the World),” Monica Beverly Hillz defeats Serena ChaCha (season 5, episode 2)

  • Forgettable to wish-you-could-forget

    71. "Knock on Wood,” Alexis Mateo defeats Stacy Layne Matthews (season 3, episode 7)

    72. "Le Freak (Freak Out),” Alaska defeats Katya (All Stars season 2, episode 2)

    73. "Even Angels,” Alexis Mateo defeats Shangela (season 3, episode 11)

  • 74. "We Break the Dawn,” Akashia defeats Tammie Brown: season 1, episode 2

    Akashia’s performance: 6
    Tammie’s performance: 1
    Song choice: 5
    Storyline: 7
    X Factor: 0

    With no help from Tammie Brown, who didn’t even know the words to Michelle Williams’ solo song, Akashia made this one legendary. In retrospect, her performance is just OK, but for overcoming expectations and turning a show, she seemed like a hero at the time. Indeed, she broke the motherfucking dawn.

    75. "Nasty,” Jujubee defeats Manila Luzon (All Stars season 1, episode 3)

    76. "Born This Way,” Jiggly Caliente defeats Milan (season 4, episode 6)

    77. "Mesmerized,” Robbie Turner defeats Cynthia Lee Fontaine (season 8, episode 3)

    78. "I Love It,” Derrick Barry defeats Robbie Turner (season 8, episode 6)

    79. "I Hear You Knockin',” Raven defeats Mystique (season 2, episode 2)

    80. "The Right Stuff,” Shangela defeats Venus d’Lite (season 3, episode 2)

    81. "Shackles (Praise You),” Rebecca Glasscock defeats Shannel (season 1, episode 6)

    82. "Bad Romance,” Delta Work defeats Phoenix (season 3, episode 3)

    83. "Cover Girl,” Sahara Davenport defeats Shangela (season 2, episode 1)

    84. "Shake Your Love,” Jujubee defeats Pandora Boxx (season 2, episode 8)

    85. "Responsitrannity,” Chad Michaels defeats Raven (All Stars season 1, episode 6)

    86. "When I Grow Up,” Coco Montrese defeats Monica Beverly Hillz (season 5, episode 3)

    87. "Head to Toe,” Laganja Estranja defeats Gia Gunn (season 6, episode 5)

    88. "Dreaming,” Pearl defeats Trixie Mattel (season 7, episode 4)

    89. "Supermodel (You Better Work),” Akashia defeats Victoria Porkchop Parker (season 1, episode 1)

    90. "Would I Lie to You?,” Rebecca Glasscock defeats Jade (season 1, episode 4)

    91. "Bad Girls,” The Princess defeats LaShauwn Beyond (season 4, episode 2)

  • 92. "Opposites Attract,” Chad Michaels defeats Mimi Imfurst: All Stars season 1, episode 1

    Chad’s performance: 5
    Mimi’s performance: 3
    Song choice: 4
    Storyline: 5
    X Factor: 0

    This one just goes to show that, no matter how good every other performance of one of your songs is — in Paula Abdul’s case, “Vibeology,” “Cold Hearted,” and “Straight Up” — you can still see a clunker on the Drag Race stage. Between Chad Michaels’ odd posing and Mimi Imfurst’s deeply unremarkable dress reveal, this one is better left in the scrap pile of memory.

    93. "Shake It Up,” April Carrión defeats Vivacious (season 6, episode 3)

    94. "Applause,” Laila McQueen defeats Naysha Lopez (season 8, episode 1)

    95. "Trouble,” Milan defeats Madame LaQueer (season 4, episode 4)

    96. "Step It Up,” Detox defeats Katya (All Stars season 2, episode 7)

    97. "No One Else on Earth,” Chad Michaels defeats Latrice Royale (season 4, episode 11)

    98. "Lovergirl,” Kandy Ho defeats Mrs. Kasha Davis (season 7, episode 5)

  • The Bottom 10
  • 99. “Geronimo,” Kandy Ho defeats Tempest DuJour: season 7, episode 1

    Kandy’s performance: 5
    Tempest’s performance: 3
    Song choice: 2
    Storyline: 6
    X Factor: 0

    For whatever reason, RuPaul songs rarely make for very memorable lip syncs. (Not counting “It’s Raining Men (The Sequel),” since she was just a featured artist, the highest-placing RuPaul lip sync on our list is “Cover Girl” at 33.) The season 7 opener has its moments, from Kandy Ho’s butt bumping to Tempest DuJour’s bizarre “squiggly arms,” as Jaidynn Diore Fierce put it. But mostly, it’s a train wreck.

  • 100. “Party in the U.S.A.,” Serena ChaCha defeats Penny Tration: season 5, episode 1

    Serena’s performance: 4
    Penny’s performance: 2
    Song choice: 5
    Storyline: 5
    X Factor: 0

    We will forever resent Penny Tration for this one. Not because she was particularly bad on Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.” — we’ve seen worse. But it’s because of her loss that we have to say Serena ChaCha has won one more lip sync than Thorgy Thor, Acid Betty, Valentina, Tammie Brown, Nina Flowers, Bianca Del Rio, Courtney Act, and Kim Chi. How dare she!

  • 101. “Express Yourself,” Vivacious defeats Kelly Mantle: season 6, episode 1

    Vivacious’ performance: 4
    Kelly’s performance: 3
    Song choice: 6
    Storyline: 2
    X Factor: 0

    Fun fact: We had to rewatch this lip sync for this list, and within two days, we’ve already forgotten what happened in it. Vivacious did a lot of walking, we think? This is the worst kind of Drag Race lip sync: If you’re going to blow it, at least make it memorable! People will be talking about “Greedy,” which features a far worse Valentina performance than either Vivacious or Kelly turn out here, for far longer than they will “Express Yourself.”

  • 102. “Love Shack,” Kimora Blac defeats Jaymes Mansfield: season 9, episode 2

    Kimora’s performance: 3
    Jaymes’ performance: 4
    Song choice: 4
    Storyline: 4
    X Factor: 0

    Listen, no one was great guns here, but if Ru really thinks Kimora’s performance — in which she misunderstood the meaning of not just one, but several lyrics — was better than Jaymes’, we’re going to have to ask that she sees an eye doctor.

  • 103. “Mi Vida Loca,” Willam defeats Jiggly Caliente: season 4, episode 7

    Willam’s performance: 4
    Jiggly’s performance: 3
    Song choice: 2
    Storyline: 5
    X Factor: 0

    This was a mess! Honestly, if anyone but Jiggly had been against her, Willam would have gone home here. Her performance of this Pam Tillis country tune was corny and ill-executed in equal measure. The coin flip resonates as particularly dopey — a term we’d never use to describe Willam in any other arena. The episode after this was when WIllam was disqualified, but if this lip sync was any indication, the next time she landed in the bottom, she’d have been gone no matter what.

  • 104. “No More Lies,” Jaidynn Diore Fierce defeats Max: season 7, episode 7

    Jaidynn’s performance: 5
    Max’s performance: 2
    Song choice: 4
    Storyline: 3
    X Factor: 0

    Oh dear, Max. A Michel´le song was never going to be wispy, white theatre queen Max’s strong suit. She tried her best, but Jaidynn served her up on a silver platter. Not every queen can handle every song, but boy, this was a particularly disastrous match.

  • 105. “Causing a Commotion,” Naomi Smalls defeats Acid Betty: season 8, episode 5

    Naomi’s performance: 4
    Betty’s performance: 4
    Song choice: 3
    Storyline: 2
    X Factor: 0

    RuPaul’s Drag Race has the weirdest taste in Madonna songs. Half the time, the picks are iconic (“Express Yourself”! “Vogue”!). The other half is stuff like “Music” and “Causing a Commotion.” In the right hands, these can be good — Peppermint turned out one of the 13 perfect-scoring performances on “Music,” after all. Acid Betty, complete with pregnant belly with birds protruding out of it, and Naomi Smalls, the human embodiment of a light breeze, were not the ones to turn “Causing a Commotion” into a hit. Naomi basically just posed for 90 seconds, but when Betty attempted a pregnant death-drop, it was all over for her.

  • 106. “Really Don’t Care,” Pearl defeats Miss Fame: season 7, episode 9

    Pearl’s performance: 1
    Fame’s performance: 1
    Song choice: 2
    Storyline: 7
    X Factor: 0

    We were tempted to give this one straight zeroes, but we couldn’t bring ourselves to give Miss Fame and Pearl a lower score than Valentina (who didn’t know her words to “Greedy”) or Charlie Hides (who kind of masturbated on stage during “I Wanna Go”). Plus, as lame a choice as “Really Don’t Care” is, it did tie in with having Demi Lovato as guest judge. And the Pearl and Fame rivalry did build over the season more effectively than we remembered. Point blank: This low-energy mess is a terrible lip sync, and everyone should be ashamed. But it’s not the worst.

  • 107. “Woman Up,” Cynthia Lee Fontaine ties Farrah Moan: season 9, episode 5

    Cynthia’s performance: 3
    Farrah’s performance: 5
    Song choice: 2
    Storyline: 1
    X Factor: 0

    Farrah Moan’s actually not bad on “Woman Up”! She’s got some moves, and she certainly acquits herself better than Cynthia Lee Fontaine does. Unfortunately, the Meghan Trainor song is a dud, and moreover, the two have absolutely zero storyline reason to be facing off against each other. Neither seemed like a viable option to go home yet, giving the lip sync no heat — and indeed, Eureka O’Hara’s removal from the competition because of her injury rendered this one pointless. It’s not terrible, but it’s a waste of time.

  • 108. “Looking for a New Love,” Delta Work defeats Mariah: season 3, episode 6

    Delta’s performance: 4
    Mariah’s performance: 2
    Song choice: 3
    Storyline: 2
    X Factor: 0

    We’ve arrived at the worst of the worst, and boy, is it the worst. Mariah versus Delta Work is not a pairing that anyone was clamoring to see. Delta turned in a thoroughly mediocre lip sync that, against most girls from her season, would’ve sent her packing. Mariah, on the other hand, didn’t know the damn words. (That’s right, Valentina didn’t do it first.) Add to it a song that, in the most capable hands, wouldn’t have gone far, and you have the bottom of the lip sync for your life barrel. The worst thing a lip sync can be is boring, and this one left us asleep. Thank Ru that this one is a distant memory.

