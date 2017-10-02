Last Friday was the one-year anniversary of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2’s fifth episode — one of the great reality TV episodes, “Revenge of the Queens.” Eliminated contestants got the chance to fight for their way back into the competition, complete with all-new drama caused by Alyssa Edwards overhearing shit her rival Phi Phi O’Hara was talking about her behind her back. The result was as juicy as you could expect, with Alyssa and season two queen Tatianna facing off in the final lip sync to see who would get to take Phi Phi out.

That lip sync for your life was jaw-dropping, and is called in many circles the best Drag Race lip sync ever. But is it really? That’s what we set out to find out.

Using a formula based on five criteria — each lip syncer’s individual performance, plus the storyline motivations surrounding the lip sync, the choice of song, and an undefinable X factor that upped the ante for bonus points— we ranked all 108 lip syncs from the show’s history. Non-competitive lip syncs like the ones in the season seven and eight finales, as well as the three- and four-queen lip syncs from the final episodes of season four onward, weren’t counted. Lip syncs for your legacy from All Stars 2 were considered and ranked.

Our goal was not just to find the technically best lip syncs, but the ones that left us gagging — be it because of a heated rivalry hitting its fever point, or a surprise double elimination, or RuPaul herself having to intervene. The result is a list that’s representative of all the ways Drag Race leaves us shook, from great performance to can’t-believe-it drama.

Below, check out our full ranking, plus write-ups of the top 20 and bottom 10, plus a couple of other favorites along the way.